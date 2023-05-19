| When Bollywood Fans Finally Realised The Raichand Mansion Is Not In Delhi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:36 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: We are sure you remember the opulent Raichand mansion from the iconic movie, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ released in 2001. But, do you know where is it located exactly? The mansion is in Delhi and very close to Chandni Chowk… just kidding!

The beautiful and grand Raichand Mansion, which was portrayed as though the mansion is in Delhi, is actually in the United Kingdom and desis seem to have finally realised that after 23 years!

Shruti Sonal, a Twitter user, tweeted a picture of the mansion on Tuesday and wrote, “I still can’t believe Karan Johar made us believe that this was a house in Delhi AND walking distance from Chandni Chowk (sic).”

This tweet has gone viral since then on the microblogging platform, with 1.9 million views, 28,500 likes, and 2,390 retweets. No wonder, then, that it also started a meme and hilarious banter fest on Twitter. From guesses around the mansion’s whereabouts (Chattarpur farms, Lutyens, Pahadganj and Surat) to seeing a metro station behind the mansion to it being at a stone’s throw away from Chandni Chowk – nothing was left out of the humorous discussion that ensued.

Users have been agreeing with her and making hilarious comments on the post.

“didn’t even think twice ! they owned a helicopter my entire perception was skewed (sic),” wrote a user.

“No…this was accurate.. If u take left turn into gali no 5 near ram bharose chole bhature.. The mansion is right opposite sulabh sochalaya.. Well done karan johar (sic),” another one commented.

One user pointed out that it is “Waddesdon Manor in Aylesbury, UK. The place looks magnificent from aerial shots, not so much when you are on the ground. The Raichand mansion for Bollywood.”

However, some Bollywood fans came to the defence of the ace filmmaker. A user tweeted, “We had so much fun watching the movie that we didn’t question his logistics and the grandness of the movie, Feel good movies make you forget that.”

Another user wrote, “He also made us believe in love and desi fairytale romance. Can we please talk about that for a second?”

Appalled at how Karan Johar also managed to fool the people who live in Delhi, a Twitter user wrote – “its truly shameful that I believed this even after spending all my life in delhi (sic).”

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, with its star-studded cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is not just a movie, but an emotion for many Bollywood fans.