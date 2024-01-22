| When Is Ram Janmabhoomi Temple In Ayodhya Opening For Public Check Details

As per the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra website, offline passes can be acquired by presenting a valid ID proof at the camp office located at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 January 2024, 02:23 PM

Hyderabad: The Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya will be accessible to the general public from tomorrow, January 23. The temple anticipates daily visits from thousands of devotees and pilgrims seeking a glimpse of Lord Ram Lalla during the darshan sessions.

The visiting hours of the temple are : 7:00 am to 11:30 am and 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm