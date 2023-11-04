When Matthew Perry “beat up” Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:48 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

As the world bid adieu to one of the most popular TV stars of the 90s – Matthew Perry, an old video of his popped up on the internet where the ‘Friends’ star said that he once beat up the now Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Yes, that’s right! Perry, while appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show in 2017 said that he beat up Justin Trudeau in their school days out of “jealousy.” Perry and Trudeau attended the Rockcliffe Park Public School, an elementary school in Ottawa, Canada.

“I was reminded by my friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada. He reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau,” Perry said.

“We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t, so it was pure jealousy. And we beat him up,” he added.

Perry also said on the show that he was not proud of the memory and that he was a “stupid kid.”

Trudeau’s father Pierre Trudeau, was then the prime minister of the country, but Perry said that was not the reason why he and his friend Chris beat him up. Justin, according to Perry was a couple of year junior to him in school.

Responding to Perry’s interview in good spirits, the Canadian PM had poked fun at his senior and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch?”

Trudeau paid tributes to his late friend Matthew Perry with a heartfelt note on X, which read: “Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for the all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved — and you will be missed.”

Perry, 54, died on Saturday after an apparent drowning.