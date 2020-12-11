When Nushrratt Bharuccha catches up on scary movies

This is how the Bollywood star manages to sleep after watching horror films

Bollywood diva Nushrratt Bharuccha is not a huge horror fan, but has to watch a few in the line of work. She says she has found a technique to help her sleep after catching up on scary movies.

She is set to headline the horror film, Chhorii, for which the actor seems to be preparing in full swing. “For me watching a horror film is like one of those cheap thrills, which I know I’ll not be able to get through, but I still would want to, and go down that road anyway.

I cannot watch a horror film fully. I keep hiding behind my shawl, or cover my face with something when some eerie part comes because I just can’t see it. But I have to watch it because I need to know how it ends or how the mystery is solved. This is very important for me to get out of the theatre in peace,” she said.

On how she deals with the fear, she shared: “Even after that, I can’t sleep alone. When I’m at home, I ask my mom or my friend to sleep with me, or if I’m shooting outdoors, I’d call my hairstylist and ask her to spend the night with me. I’m that scared.”

Talking about her preparation, Nushrratt said: “Since I’m doing a horror film now, and I have to watch these, I have found a new technique to help me sleep which is — meditation. I have a three-hour meditation sound track which I play to get me to sleep somehow and just relax.

I let it play on loud speaker and then I fall asleep to that. And in case I even wake up within the one hour of its duration, I’ll peacefully go back to sleep again.”The Chhalaang actor will also be seen in Hurdang. She also has Omung Kumar’s Janhit Mein Jaari in the pipeline.