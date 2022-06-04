When polio failed to deter this hoopster

Published: 12:15 AM, Sat - 4 June 22

Koteshwar basketball player

Hyderabad: Ramavath Koteshwar Naiak, an international-level wheelchair basketball player and a national level wheelchair cricketer, is battling odds to achieve his dream.

The 30-year-old hoopster represented India in the IWBF Asia Oceania Championships -2019 held in Pattaya, Thailand and is going great guns. He was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the tournament in the recently-concluded inaugural edition of South-Zone wheelchair Basketball Championship held in Tamil Nadu.

However, he is also making his presence felt in cricket as well. He emerged as “Man of the Series” in the Divyang Wheelchair Premier League (DWPL) held at LB Stadium, Hyderabad. With impressive performances there, He got selected to play Indian Wheelchair Premier League (IWPL), which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 21 to 23 this month.

Born in a humble family, Koteshwar was affected with polio to his right leg when he was five. But, he never got depressed. “I am fond of sports. Initially, I started playing cricket after my Post Graduation from Osmania University. My junior Shankar Babu introduced me to wheelchair basketball in KVBR Stadium Yousufguda, where I trained under coach Sohal Khan,” he said when asked about his journey.

However, he rued the lack of support. “After playing the first nationals, I got addicted to the game but I didn’t have proper equipment to compete at the high-level tournaments. We used to play with the medical wheelchairs (which are used in hospitals). After watching our performance at the nationals, then the VC and MD of Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) A Dinakar Babu provided us wheelchairs,” he revealed.

Wheelchair basketball is a nascent sport in the country. Only after the recent success of Paralympian, the government started focusing on para sports. At the ground level, the beginners are fighting many battles. “We have some troubles while travelling for coaching and we have to bear our own expenses. The equipment is very costly. The only way we can get some exposure is when the government and associations conduct leagues and exhibition matches,” said the forward player who is trying to get a professional wheelchair which costs around Rs 5 lakh.

“Life has always been tough for disabled persons. We feel inferior because of people’s perception towards us. There are many talented and multi-talented disabled persons in our State. Most of them are not aware of the paths to succeed with their talent. They have to come forward with the inspiration of the para sports players, who are scripting history,” said the Nalgonda district resident.

“I think sports is one of the best ways to prove ourselves to the world. If you have a strong desire to achieve your goals, nothing is impossible,” he concluded.

