Pulse Polio: 1.9 lakh children to be vaccinated in erstwhile Khammam

The Collector reviewed the arrangements for the Pulse Polio immunisation programme for children aged 0 to 5 years here on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 05:16 PM

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham directed the health officials to successfully conduct the Pulse Polio programme in the district on March 3 in coordination with the affiliated departments.

The Collector reviewed the arrangements for the Pulse Polio immunisation programme for children aged 0 to 5 years here on Monday. He informed that as many as 92,511 children in the said age group have been identified in the district.

4,984 staff was allocated for the immunisation activity. 1, 246 immunisation centres and 70 mobile points have been set up under the limits 26 Primary Health Centres, 30 Urban Primary Health Centres, in 252 urban areas, 843 rural areas and 151 tribal areas, he said.

Besides these, special camps would be set up in bus stands, railway stations and other public places. After administering the polio vaccine on National Immunisation Day on March 3, the children who were not covered on that day have to be vaccinated in the next two days by door to door visits, Gautham added.

Kothagudem Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala directed the health department officials to achieve 100 percent coverage of children in administering pulse polio drops. There were 97,522 children under five years of age in the district.

925 vaccination centres, 38 mobile teams and 33 transit teams have been set up in the district. Health workers, Anganwadi staff and volunteers have to be engaged in Pulse Polio programme. Children in remote villages, hilly areas, tribal and fishing areas have to be covered, she noted.

Dr. Ala directed the officials to spread awareness about the Pulse Polio programme widely by displaying posters and banners in crowded places. Officials of all concerned departments have to work in coordination to make Pulse Polio programme a success, he added.