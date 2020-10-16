When Rahul Tewatia got the better of Shane Warne

He played crucial roles scoring quick runs in Royals’ victories over Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the tournament.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:26 pm

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals’ leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia has earned a name for himself in the ongoing Indian Premier League not by his bowling skills but with the bat. He played crucial roles scoring quick runs in Royals’ victories over Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the tournament.

However, he was a bankable bowler as well. During Royals’ net session, Rahul Tewatia got the better of spin legend and their mentor Shane Warne. Both the leg-spinners competed against each other in nets. A ball was placed at the good-length area and both were supposed to hit the ball with their deliveries in one over each.

Tewatia, however, was on the target on his first delivery itself hitting the ball. Warne and Tewatia failed to hit the target any further. Warner heaped praises on Tewatia for his bowling skills. Later, Tewatia revealed that it was one of the greatest moments for him to train with the legend of the game. “He is bowling after two years and he is a legend. I am fortunate to get a chance to learn from him,” said Tewatia in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .