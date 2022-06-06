| Why India As Nation Should Apologise For Hate Speeches Of Bjp Bigots Ktr Questions Modi

By IANS Published: Updated On - 03:04 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has targeted the union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the backlash from the Gulf countries following remarks by BJP spokespersons on Prophet Muhammad. He questioned the Prime Minister asking him to explain “why India as a country should apologise to the international community for the hate speeches of BJP bigots”.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Rama Rao said it was the BJP which should apologise, not India as a nation. He demanded that the BJP apologise to Indians at home for spewing and spreading hatred. “It is BJP that should apologise; not India as a Nation. Your party should first apologise to Indians at home for spewing & spreading hatred day in day out, (sic)” he said.

Citing the remarks of BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur terming Nathuram Godse a patriot, the Minister said the Prime Minister’s “silence was deafening & shocking when BJP MP Pragya Singh hailed assassination of Mahatma Gandhi”.

“Let me remind you sir; What you permit is what you promote,” he said, adding that “tacit support from top is what emboldened the bigotry & hatred”.

India is facing a huge backlash from the Gulf over the remarks by the BJP spokespersons. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Iran have strongly condemned the remarks, describing them as “Islamophobic”.

