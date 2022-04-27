Wildlife hunter electrocuted in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:09 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Mancherial: A hunter was electrocuted when he accidentally touched a live wire snare set for hunting wild animals at a stream on fringes of the forests near Edagattu village in Kotapalli mandal on Wednesday. He along with two others are suspected to have laid the electrical snare to kill wild animals.

Chennur Rural Inspector Nagaraju said that the deceased person was Chikinam Kishtaiah (50), a resident of Edagattu village.

Kishtaiah was killed on the spot when he contacted the live wire snare meant for hunting wild animals. He along with two others reportedly was involved in setting the snare to hunt deer and some herbivores that arrive at a stream for quenching thirst. The two others are absconding, following the mishap.