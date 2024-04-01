Will be voice of marginalised sections, says RS Praveen Kumar

Addressing a Lok Sabha election preparatory meeting at the BRS party district office in Gadwal, Praveen Kumar lamented the deteriorating conditions faced by farmers and citizens, citing issues such as inadequate electricity and water supply.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 08:44 PM

Mahabubnagar: BRS Nagarkurnool MP candidate RS Praveen Kumar lashed out at the Congress governance for its failure to deliver of the six guarantees assured during the Assembly elections with the promised 100 days. He said the warranty on the six guarantees has expired, pointing out the stark contrast between the development initiatives undertaken during the tenure of BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and the lackluster performance of the current Congress regime.

Addressing a Lok Sabha election preparatory meeting at the BRS party district office in Gadwal, Praveen Kumar lamented the deteriorating conditions faced by farmers and citizens, citing issues such as inadequate electricity and water supply. He criticized the Congress leadership for misleading the public with unfulfilled promises, urging voters to compare it with the progress achieved under Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership.

“If elected to the parliament, I will be the voice of the marginalised sections to question the government over its failure to address people’s issues,” he vowed. Reiterating his commitment to BRS principles, the former civil servant recounted his decision to join the BRS in allegiance to K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision, despite facing challenges and receiving offers from rival political parties.

He called for a unified effort to hold the current leadership accountable and ensure a better future for Telangana. BRS State executive committee member Abhilash Rao and other leaders also participated in the meeting.