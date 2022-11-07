‘Covert politics of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy damaged Congress chances in Munugode bypoll’

File Photo: Congress candidate for Munugode by-election and AICC member Palvai Sravanthi

Nalgonda: Congress candidate for Munugode by-election and AICC member Palvai Sravanthi on Monday alleged that the covert politics of Congress MP from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkat Reddy damaged the party’s prospects in the by-poll.

Speaking to the media at Munugode, Sravanthi said the BJP had introduced covert politics in the State using the Munugode bypoll as a platform. When asked whether Venkat Reddy had indulged in covert politics, she made it clear that the Congress MP had resorted to covert politics, which in turn impacted the vote percentage of the party in the by-poll. The Congress high command was already appraised of the matter and would soon take action against him, she said.

Alleging that both the BJP and TRS had spent over Rs 500 crore for the by-poll, she said this would harm the democracy in the country

Before the elections, Sravanthi had met Venkat Reddy, who was considered a star campaigner of the party, and invited him to campaign for her in the constituency. However, Venkat Reddy left for Australia and returned one day before the polling. In between, an audio clip of a phone conversation of Venkat Reddy asking party members to work for the BJP candidate, his brother Rajgopal Reddy, went viral on social media.

The Congress is learned to have served a second notice to Venkat Reddy on the issue after he failed to reply to the first notice.