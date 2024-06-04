Will continue to serve the people: Nama

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 08:12 PM

Khammam: BRS candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha Nama Nageswar Rao, who lost the election, has said that he would continue to serve the people of the constituency irrespective of electoral defeat.

In a statement here on Tuesday he said that he would take the defeat in the election sportive manner and was not depressed at losing the election. He said he would always be available to the people of the constituency and work for their welfare as well as addressing their problems.

Nageswara Rao said that he would fight for the basic amenities of the people while reminding that as an MP, he has served the people without bad remarks. He thanked the party workers, leaders, sympathisers, well-wishers and the voters who voted for him.

In politics it was common to win and lose elections, he said, adding that he was born, grew up and lived among the people in the district. He noted that the doors of his house would always be open for people and the public could reach him personally if they had any problem.

Nageswara Rao stated that a lot of development took place during the nine and a half years of the BRS regime. Welfare schemes have reached every eligible family.