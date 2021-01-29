Will help firms increase outreach of CSR programmes: KTR

Any investment that goes in consultation with the government will be directed to the most needy geographies and populations within the State, he said in the message.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: Government of Telangana is committed to help companies in increasing the outreach and impact of CSR programmes in the State, said Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao. In a message to United Way of Hyderabad, which channels donations from various corporates to a societal cause, he said designating an IAS officer as CSR SPOC at the Commissionerate level, setting up of Telangana State Social Impact Group, CSR cell of Government of Telangana, and Telangana State Innovation Cell are some of the initiatives taken up by the government to help industry leaders contribute towards nation-building.

Any investment that goes in consultation with the government will be directed to the most needy geographies and populations within the State, he said in the message. “Like we are known for being a progressive State, I would like our State to be known of best development projects, which has a vision to eliminate poverty and take people towards progress,” he said congratulating United Way of Hyderabad for completing 10 years of its operations. The Minister appreciated its support during the pandemic by leading IT4TS campaign and also during the recent Hyderabad floods.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .