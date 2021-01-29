Will make Palakurthy a model constituency: Errabelli

“I am striving hard to make Palakurthy the top constituency in the State in developmental activities,” he said.

Warangal: Affirming his commitment towards development of Palakurthy Assembly constituency, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the drought-prone constituency would soon be transformed into a lush green area by ensuring irrigation facility through Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme and Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP). “I am striving hard to make Palakurthy the top constituency in the State in developmental activities,” he said.

In an exclusive interview to Telangana Today, the Minister, who represents the constituency, spoke to P Laxma Reddy, on a variety of subjects including irrigation, development of infrastructure and tourism.

Being the upland areas, Jangaon district in general and Palakurthy constituency in particular are considered as the drought-prone areas. What is being done for the benefit of the farmers of these areas?

Compared to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, which is on the Deccan Plateau was deprived of water, the reason why people fought for separate Statehood under the dynamic leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao and achieved the goal. The Chief Minister is making all efforts to provide irrigation facility to all parts of the State, and as part of his endeavours, he has been giving special attention to drought-prone areas such as Jangaon. As part of this, 280 tanks were rejuvenated in Palakurthy constituency at a cost of Rs 87.50 crore under Mission Kakatiya and 80 per cent of them have been filled with Devadula or SRSP waters.

A total of Rs 370 crore was spent on construction and revival of canals under SRSP and Devadula and Rs 300 crore was sanctioned for development of Nawabpet, Palakurthy, Chennur and Uppugal reservoirs to provide water to the parched lands.

Are you taking any steps to use the water of the local stream like Aakeru vagu?

As many as 27 checkdams are being constructed at a cost of Rs 108.08 crore. Construction of the checkdams will not only provide irrigation facility but also improve the groundwater table.

What steps have you taken to improve the road facility/connectivity and infrastructure development in the Palakruthy constituency?

I’m making efforts to see that every tribal hamlet (thanda) in the constituency gets BT road. A total of Rs 20 crore was sanctioned to lay BT road and link roads to the thandas under Scheduled Tribes Special Development Fund (ST SDF). Besides that, Rs 120 crore was sanctioned for the development/ widening of the roads by the Roads and Buildings Department and Panchayat Raj Department. Under Chief Minister Special Development Fund scheme, Rs 78.03 crore has been sanctioned to construct CC roads, community halls, formation roads and solar light in the villages. Moreover, Rs 21.24 crore was sanctioned for the development of a junction and a bypass road for Palakurthy town and Rs 36.28 crore to lay CC roads under Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS). Meanwhile, Rs 59.72 crore was allocated for BT roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and as many as six high level bridges will be constructed in the constituency with Rs 54 crore.

There are tourist places such as Bammera and Valmidi in the constituency. Any measures to develop them?

The State government sanctioned Rs 7.05 crore for the development of Bammera village , the birthplace of saint poet Pothana. Works are going on at brisk pace. Besides that Rs 5 crore were sanctioned for the development of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple at Valmdi. I am trying to develop the constituency as a ‘tourism hub’.

Any other development works in the pipeline?

In an attempt to make Thorrur town an ideal municipality, I have got sanctioned Rs 30 crore for the development of the CC roads and side drain constructions and other basic infrastructure. Rs four crore were sanctioned for the construction of the mini-tank bund at the Pedda Cheruvu in Thorrur. In a total, I have got Rs 1,989.97 crore for the Palakurthy constituency development.

