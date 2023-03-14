HMWS&SB comes up with Summer Action Plan 2023 to meet Hyderabad’s water need

As part of the plan, an additional 42 Million Gallons Per Day (MGD) water will be supplied every day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To meet the water requirements of the city and its vicinity during summer, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has come up with a Summer Action Plan 2023.

As part of the plan, an additional 42 Million Gallons Per Day (MGD) water will be supplied every day in the city. Similarly, localities where the water supply has been proposed through Outer Ring Road (ORR) Phase II project, will get 50 MGD water daily.

The houses outside GHMC limits and within the ORR jurisdiction will be provided with drinking water and the entire project will be completed in June 2023, said HMWS&SB in a press release.

“Presently 565 MGD water is being supplied and arrangements are being made to supply another 42 MGD water every day,” said HMWS&SB Managing Director Dana Kishore after a review meeting here on Tuesday.

Out of the proposed addition 42 MGD water supply every day, 22 MGD will be supplied to the city, and the remaining 20 MGD will be supplied to ORR localities where water is presently being supplied through the ORR Phase I project. The HMWS&SB will also set up three water tanker filling stations in addition to the existing 74 stations.

Meanwhile, Dana Kishore suggested increasing the number of tankers and trips as per requirement and in view of Ramzan, water will be supplied to mosques through tankers. The HMWS&SB officials will inspect and monitor the borewell motors near water tanks so that the water supply is not interrupted and they will also inspect the hand-pumps borewells.