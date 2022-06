Withdraw cases booked against Congress leaders: Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:52 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

File Photo: TPCC president Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Defending former union Minister Renuka Chowdhary, who grabbed the collar of a police officer, TPCC president Revanth Reddy said Congress workers were staging a protest peacefully but the police had provoked them, which led to heated arguments.

“Congress will not tolerate any such provocative attempts. All the false cases booked against our leaders should be withdrawn,” Revanth Reddy demanded.