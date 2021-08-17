Withdraw Gazette notification on Krishna, Godavari: CPI urges Centre

By | Published: 12:29 am

Nalgonda: CPI district secretary Nellikanti Sathyam on Monday urged the Centre to withdraw its Gazette notification fixing the jurisdiction of the Krishna and the Godavari river boards, which was detrimental to the interests of Telangana State.

Speaking at a media conference held in the party office at Nalgonda on Monday, Sathyam said that the notification would severely affect the farmers of Nalgonda district. He doubted that the notification may lead to the stoppage of works of SLBC, Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme and Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. He urged the State government to release funds for the completion of pending projects in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.