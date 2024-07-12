Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Woman allegedly murdered by husband after argument in Uppal

The victim Madhu Smitha and her husband Pradeep Bhola, natives of Odisha, were having frequent fights over trivial issues for quite some days.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 12 July 2024, 11:41 AM
Woman allegedly murdered by husband after argument in Uppal
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman was murdered allegedly by her husband after an argument at New Bharat Nagar in Uppal on Friday.

The victim Madhu Smitha and her husband Pradeep Bhola, natives of Odisha, were having frequent fights over trivial issues for quite some days.

It is suspected that after one such argument, Pradeep attacked her with a blunt object killing her on the spot.

On receiving information, the Uppal police reached the spot and took up an investigation.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy. The suspect was taken into custody.

