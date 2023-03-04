Man arrested with sand boa in Narsampet

Narsampet range forest staff nabbed a person with a sand boa on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Man with sand boa in Narsampet was arrested by forest staff

Warangal: The Narsampet range forest staff nabbed a person with a sand boa on Saturday. Badavat Narya was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody, Warangal DFO Arpana Syal said. It is said that he was keeping the snake at his house.

The Task Force had in October 2021 arrested a Bihari gang of 11 persons, including a resident of Narsampet, for their attempt to catch double-headed sand boas and sell them in the black market.

Sand boas are listed under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, and fetch good money because many believe they bring good luck and that they can help locate treasure troves.

The sand boas have a tail that visually resembles a head, thus giving it the name of double-headed or two-headed snake.