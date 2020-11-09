Woman constable murdered by husband in Visakhapatnam

The constable Durga Bhavani was living in the police quarters opposite to the police station with her husband Simhadri, and school going daughter and son.

Visakhapatnam: Husband of a woman constable of Nakkapalli police station in the district, who lodged a complaint with the police that his wife had committed suicide, has turned out to be the one who murdered her.

The constable Durga Bhavani was living in the police quarters opposite to the police station with her husband Simhadri, and school going daughter and son. On Friday night, Simhadri told his neighbour Assistant Sub Inspector of Police Santosh Kumar that his wife had committed suicide and police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances.

On investigation, police found that it was Simhadri, who doubted his wife’s fidelity, had smashed her head on the floor and then hung the body to a ceiling fan. Though he tried to impress upon the police as a suicide, the police who talked to the children came to know that he had in fact, killed her.

