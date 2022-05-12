Woman dies after TSRTC bus hit bike in Nagarkurnool

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:18 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Nagarkurnool: A woman, who was visiting her native place from Hyderabad to attend her father’s last rites, died after the bike on which was travelling was hit a TSRTC bus at Vudimilla village, Padara mandal, Achampet on Thursday morning.

Karthik Reddy, native of Ippalapalli village died due to cardiac arrest. Anuradha his elder daughter was heading to the village on a bike after arriving from Hyderabad.

As the bike was taking a turn at Vudimilla village, the TSRTC bus, which was heading to Hyderabad from Maddimadugu, hit the bike. Anuradha died on the spot. More details are awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .