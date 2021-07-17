Woman dies in fire mishap at manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

Locals noticed thick smoke from the unit and alerted the fire department and the police

Hyderabad: A woman died after she suffered severe burns in a major fire that broke out at the Art Lab Equipment Company, a lab equipment manufacturing unit in the industrial area in Jeedimetla on Friday.

Police said the mishap, reportedly triggered by a short circuit, began around 10am, when the woman, identified as M Yashoda (35), was working along with nearly 15 other employees in the unit located in Phase-V of the industrial area.

“Fire erupted suddenly in the unit and the employees who were alerted by the fire and smoke rushed outside. However, Yashoda could not run out in time and suffered grievous burns. She was immediately shifted to hospital, where the doctors declared her dead,” an official said.

Locals noticed thick smoke from the unit and alerted the fire department and the police. Fire personnel from the Jeedimetla fire station and the Jeedimetla police rushed to the spot with two fire engines joining the operation, which took over an hour to douse the fire completely. Due to the presence of flammable material like teak wood and foam, the fire spread fast, officials said, adding that the total worth of the damaged property was yet to be estimated.

The Jeedimetla police are investigating.

