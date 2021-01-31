Woman drug peddler booked under PD Act in Hyderabad

Having realised it is an easy way to make money, she allegedly started buying the psychotropic substance for a low cost in Araku and selling the same in Hyderabad and Mumbai at a much higher cost.

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act on a suspected inter-state drug peddler for transporting ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad and Maharashtra. This is a part of the commissionerate’s efforts to act against drug mafia.

The suspect, Pramila Babu Mogree, a native of Mumbai, Maharashtra, visited Araku Valley near Visakhapatnam and was introduced to a ganja supplier there. Having realised it is an easy way to make money, she allegedly started buying the psychotropic substance for a low cost in Araku and selling the same in Hyderabad and Mumbai at a much higher cost.

In November 2019, she was caught by the Visakhapatnam Police with 20 kg ganja and was later released on bail in March 2020.

She allegedly got back to transporting and peddling ganja across these three States. On November 24, 2020, a Special Operations Team of Rachakonda Commissionerate acted on information that they received and along with Uppal Police, nabbed her with 18 kg ganja in her possession and remanded her to judicial custody.

She was detained under the PD Act in accordance with orders issued by the Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat and lodged in Special Prison for Women, Chanchalguda.

