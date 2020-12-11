Woman dupes investors of over Rs 10 crore in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police arrested a woman on charges of illegally running chit fund and money-lending businesses and cheating investors to the tune of several crores here on Friday.

The suspect, a resident of Patel Nagar, had promised the gullible of higher returns for their investment and collected huge sums. However, she failed to pay the promised returns and went absconding.

The police suspect she may have duped people to the tune of over Rs 10 crore. The case was transferred to the Hyderabad Central Crime Station.

