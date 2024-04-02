Woman ends life along with toddler son in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 April 2024, 04:58 PM

Karimnagar: A 27-year-old woman died, allegedly by consuming pesticide, after giving the same to her one-year-old son in Vijayanagar colony, Bommakal of Karimnagar rural mandal on Tuesday morning. Family disputes are suspected to have driven her to the extreme step.

According to the police, Gade Srija consumed pesticide after giving the same to her son around 8.30 am. Family members shifted the two to the district headquarters hospital. While the child died by that time, Srija was shifted to a private hospital. However, she died while undergoing treatment.

Upset over her daughter’s death, Srija’s mother Gade Jayaprada also made a suicide attempt by consuming pesticide. She was admitted in a private hospital, where her condition was stated to be serious.

Srija got married to Naresh from Warangal three years ago and the couple had a son. Three days ago, she along with their son came to her mother’s home after an argument with Naresh, who is working as a software engineer in Hyderabad.

Karimnagar rural police have registered a case and are investigating.