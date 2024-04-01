Release of LMD water stopped to avoid drinking water scarcity in Karimnagar

Officials informed that water release was stalled in the wake of drinking water scarcity in Karimnagar town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 08:42 PM

Kakatiya Canal (Representational Image)

Karimnagar: To avoid drinking water scarcity in Karimnagar town, irrigation officials stopped the release of water into the Kakatiya canal from Lower Manair Dam. The water release was stopped from Sunday morning.

Officials informed that water release was stalled in the wake of drinking water scarcity in Karimnagar town. In order to supply water to standing crops sowed in 3.98 lakh acres under Kakatiya canal up to Suryapet, water was released from LMD on December 31 last. While releasing water from the project, Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar had promised to supply water to standing crops sowed from SRSP canal 146th km to Suryapet 248 km. He also promised to fulfill the drinking water needs of the people.

However, when compared to previous year, water release was stalled ten days before time around leaving farmers in trouble. Since it is the crucial time for paddy, there might be an impact on the yield, farmers opined.

Presently, only 5 tmc of water was available in the project as against its storage capacity of 24 tmc. 1.20 tmc has to come from Mid Manair Dam. In order to overcome drinking water scarcity by utilizing 6.20 tmc properly, irrigation officials stopped the water release.