Woman farm labourer struck dead by lightning in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:24 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

File Photo.

Mancherial: A farm labourer was killed after being struck by lightning in Kotapalli mandal headquarters on Friday. The victim was Sundilla Ramleela (45), the wife of Devaiah from Kotapalli mandal centre.

Ramleela died on the spot after the lightning struck her when she was engaged in a farm activity on the outskirts of Kotapalli. Some of her colleagues informed about this incident to her family members. She is survived by a husband, two sons and a daughter.

On July 27, Vadgure Santhosh (36) and his cousin brother Ade Santosh (35) were killed by lightning when they were helping their father-in law in agriculture works at Tejapur village in Wankidi mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. The victims were residents of Komatiguda village in Asifabad mandal.