Woman fights off leopard with bare hands in Bengal tea garden

Jalpaiguri (WB): A woman fended off an attack by a leopard single-handedly in a tea garden in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday, sources said.

The woman, identified as Leela Oraon, fought with the leopard with her bare hands after the animal pounced on her when she was working in Bhatkhawa Tea Garden. The big cat fled after around 10 minutes.

Sources in the tea garden said that other workers took the injured woman to Lilabari Grameen Hospital.

“The woman is undergoing treatment. She is better now.

We salute her courage,” said Dr Sandipan Sarkar who treated her at the hospital.

