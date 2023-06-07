| Woman Found Dead In Flat In Bengaluru Hunt On For Boyfriend

Bengaluru: Woman found dead in flat, hunt on for boyfriend

Suspecting it to be a murder, the police have launched a manhunt for her friend, who is at large.

By PTI Updated On - 11:22 AM, Wed - 7 June 23

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old education technology firm employee was found dead in her flat in the city, police said on Wednesday.

The crime came to light after Akanksha Bidyasar’s roommate returned to the flat on Monday only to find her dead, they said.

Her roommate alerted police who reached the spot and conducted inquiry.

Akanksha was found lying dead in the bed with a stole tied around her neck.

Investigation revealed that Akanksha’s friend Arpith Gurijala had come to visit her on Monday.

Police suspect the involvement of Gurijala, who is absconding.

Arpith and Akanksha used to work together in Hyderabad.

Recently, Akanksha had shifted to Bengaluru.