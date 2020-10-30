Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Khammam

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Merugu Madhuri and her throat was slit with a knife

Khammam: A 22-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her house at Jalagam Nagar in Khammam (Rural) mandal in the district on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Merugu Madhuri and her throat was slit with a knife. Soon after the incident came to light, some locals spread rumours that it may be a case of honour killing while some said it could be death by suicide.

The reason for the woman’s death would be known only after the investigation was completed, said CI P Satyanarayana Reddy who booked a case and launched a probe into it.

