Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:34 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Representational Image

Nirmal: A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Ashra Colony in Nirmal district centre on Saturday night. Her family members alleged that she was murdered by her husband.

Nirmal police said that the victim was Sravanthi (23), the wife of Venkatesh.

Venkatesh claimed Sravanthi committed suicide due to some family disputes. Her parents, who rushed to see their daughter, noticed marks of wounds around her neck and suspected she might have been murdered by their son-in-law. They lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered against Venkatesh. Investigations were taken up.

Sravanthi was married to Venkatesh, a photographer from from Boath, two years back. They had a four-month daughter. They have been staying in Nirmal by renting a house since two years.

In the meantime, Krishnaveni alias (24), the wife of Jadhav Prithviraj was allegedly murdered by her husband at Rajaram village in Neradigonda mandal on Saturday. Prithviraj and her uncle Bapuji were arrested on charges of domestic violence, demanding additional dowry and eliminating her. A case was registered against the two under the Section of 498 (Domestic violence) and Section of (302) of the Indian Penal Code.

