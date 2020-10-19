Woman found murdered in Hyderabad

Vijaya had gone missing from her house on Sunday and was found dead amidst the bushes by local residents on Monday.

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old woman was found murdered in a secluded place beside the railway tracks in Medchal here late on Sunday. The victim was identified as Vijaya, a resident of Ramanthapur Thanda of Veldhurthy mandal in Medak district.

Vijaya had gone missing from her house on Sunday and was found dead amidst the bushes by local residents on Monday. Medchal police suspect she was strangulated and later her face smashed with a boulder by the killers.

Special teams were formed to nab the suspects. Police is also examining footage from surveillance cameras in the area. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .