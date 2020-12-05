Woman goes missing in Khammam

According to Sub-Inspector of Police Md Rafi, the woman, Velpula Uma Maheswari, had a fight with her husband Gopi on Friday night over an issue related to mobile phones

Khammam: A married woman went missing at Yerraboinapalli village in Kallur mandal in the district on Saturday.

According to Sub-Inspector of Police Md Rafi, the woman, Velpula Uma Maheswari, had a fight with her husband Gopi on Friday night over an issue related to mobile phones.

She left the home during late in the night without informing her family members. Her husband lodged a missing report with Kallur police station. Police registered a case and have started investigation.

