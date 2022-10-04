Inspector catches Inspector wife with another Inspector in Hanamkonda

4 October 22

Hanamkonda: An Inspector working with the CBCID was booked for trespass and criminal intimidation by the Subedari police here on Monday following a complaint by another Circle Inspector working in Mahabubabad district. Police have registered a case against the CBCID Inspector under Section 448 (house trespass) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to sources, the CBCID Inspector, Ravi, was caught red-handed while he was with his female colleague, also an Inspector, at her house in Ramnagar of Hanamkonda on Monday by her husband, also an Inspector, Ravi Kumar from Mahabubabad. It is alleged that both the CBCID Inspector and the woman Inspector were having an illicit affair.

After knowing that the CBCID Inspector was in his home, the woman Inspector’s husband reached there, with both the Inspectors entering into an argument over the CBCID Inspector’s presence there. The husband then lodged a complaint with the Subedari police, after which they booked a case against the other Inspector.