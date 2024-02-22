| Woman Instructed On How To Conceive Male Child By Husband In Laws

Woman ‘instructed’ on how to conceive male child by husband, in-laws

She has sought action against them under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994.

By IANS Published Date - 22 February 2024, 05:40 PM

Kochi: A woman has moved the Kerala High Court seeking directions to the Director, Pre-Natal Diagnostic Division and Additional Director, Family Welfare, to conduct an investigation and take appropriate action against her husband and in-laws for allegedly giving her instructions on how to conceive a male child.

In her petition, she points out on the first day after her wedding, a note was handed to her by her husband and his family on what needs to be done to conceive a good boy child and not a girl child.

Taking up the petition, the court orally remarked: “It is shocking to hear that such instances take place in Kerala also”. Giving time to the respondents to take instructions in the matter, it added that the high court may not be the appropriate forum for considering the grievance involved in the plea.

The wedding took place in 2012 and in 2014, the woman delivered a girl child and since then has been having a tough time.