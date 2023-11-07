Kerala HC permits two life convicts to attend LLB classes online

By IANS Published Date - 01:16 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Representational Image

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday permitted two murder convicts serving life imprisonment to attend LLB classes through online mode from jail citing the importance of education in achieving reformative and rehabilitative objectives of imprisonment. “A convict is entitled to basic human rights and has the right to live with dignity in jail.

The prisoners’ right to education is a human right grounded in the right to dignity. A prisoner has as much a right to pursue study as a person free from the confines of jail,” said a division bench of the court. It further ruled that providing access to education is essential to achieve reformative and rehabilitative objectives of imprisonment.

“Education can contribute to a sense among prisoners that they remain a part of the wider community. Prison education can provide a source of hope and aspiration whilst making purposeful use of time in detention. It also helps them lead better lives once they are free,” added the High Court. Both the life convicts cleared the entrance examination for the LLB course conducted by the Kerala Law Entrance Commissioner for the academic year 2023-24. The court took a positive view to attend classes through online mode.

“The applicants can also be permitted to be physically present at the college whenever their physical presence is necessary and indispensable for practical training or attending examinations,” the court added. It, therefore, directed the jail superintendents of both jails and the principals of both colleges to make necessary arrangements to enable the two convicts to attend classes online.

“Whenever the physical presence of the applicants is insisted by the college/university for attending moot court, seminar, workshop, internship programme, examination or any other practical training, the Jail Superintendent is directed to release them on interim bail for the required period on executing a bond for Rs one lakh with two solvent sureties. The applicants shall file an application to that effect before the jail superintendent with supporting documents from the college/university,” the court further directed.