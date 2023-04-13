Woman jailed for killing husband in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: A local court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for killing her husband in 2021 at Chandrayangutta. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on the woman.

Reshma Begum alias Reshma was married to Mohd Sohail and they lived on the footpath at Chandrayangutta. On March 1 night, Reshma killed her husband by strangulating him using a scarf while he was asleep under the influence of liquor, said Chandrayangutta Inspector, K N Prasad Varma.

The police found the body the next morning on the road and booked a case. Reshma was arrested and remanded.

