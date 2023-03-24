Hyderabad: Man gets 7 yrs jail in dowry death case

Seven years of rigourous imprisonment and fine was imposed on a man by a local court in the dowry death case of his wife reported at Uppal in 2014

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court on Friday sentenced a man to seven years rigourous imprisonment in the dowry death case of his wife reported at Uppal in 2014. The court also imposed a fine on him.

The convicted person is V.Suresh (33), a resident of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

In July 2014, due to harassment for additional dowry from Suresh, his wife Nithya, died by hanging in the house. The Uppal police booked a case and arrested Suresh.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team in securing conviction in the case.