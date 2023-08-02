Woman killed, four injured in road accident in Jangaon

The deceased was Sindhuja, wife of Ambati Prashanth from Palvancha village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:03 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Jangaon: A 20-year-old woman was killed while four others were injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree at Kundaram village of Lingala Ghanapur mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The injured passengers were rushed to Jangaon hospital for medical treatment by the police. Sindhuja’s husband Prashanth and his parents Srinivas and Nagamani, and the car driver, who is yet to be identified, suffered serious injuries, police said.

The family was on its way to Hyderabad from Palvancha at the time of the accident. A case has been registered, and the investigation is on.