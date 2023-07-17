Jangaon, Hanamkonda shine in ‘Swachh Survekshan Grameen’ rankings

A clean and green crematorium in a village in Hanamkonda district.

17 July 23

Warangal: In a remarkable achievement, two districts from the erstwhile Warangal district have secured top positions in two categories – Achievers and High Achievers – in the Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2023 rankings.

Jangaon district secured the second spot in the ‘Best Performing Districts in High Achievers Category’, while Hanamkonda stood at the second place in the ‘Best Performing Districts in Achievers Category’ nationwide, showcasing the commendable efforts of the State government.

The State as a whole has received awards for four districts. From October 2022 to July 14, 2023, these districts demonstrated outstanding progress in various aspects related to sanitation.

The achievements include the establishment of segregation sheds in villages, efficient garbage/waste collection and transport systems, utilization of tractors and trolleys, robust arrangements for sewage treatment, implementation of sanitation awareness campaigns, maintaining environmental cleanliness, and conducting training programmes on the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Phase-2.

Thanks to the State government’s efforts, Jangaon and Hanamkonda districts scored a perfect 300 out of 300 marks in different programme categories under Swachh Survekshan Grameen. On the other hand, these villages and towns are now equipped with adequate infrastructure.

The villages are teeming with greenery and cleanliness, and every village has a park and a rural sports ground as part of the ‘Palle Pragathi’ initiative.

To ensure cleanliness, arrangements have been made to collect garbage from every household and dispose of it properly in dump yards. Additionally, every village has been provided with a tractor for this purpose, while wages for sanitation workers have been increased. Garbage bins have been distributed to each household, and special measures have been implemented to transform the collected garbage into compost.

Apart from Jangaon and Hanamkonda, other districts such as Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, and Mulugu of the erstwhile Warangal have also achieved commendable scores under the SBM initiative.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, Jangaon District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah said securing the second position in the Swachh Sarvekshan competition at the national level was a matter of great pride. The central government representatives are scheduled to visit the district this month, and they will inspect at least 35 out of the 281 villages to assess their cleanliness, he added.

