Revanth comes under fire from farmers in Jangaon

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 06:45 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Jangaon: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao came down heavily on TPCC president Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks suggesting that three hours of power supply would be sufficient for the farming sector. Joining forces with farmers, the Minister took part in a dharna held at Mutharam and Palakurthy Rythu Vedikas on Monday to protest against Reddy’s comments.

Addressing the farmers’ meetings during the demonstrations, Minister Rao highlighted the stark contrast between the BRS government’s proactive approach and the Congress party’s neglectful stance towards farmers. The BRS government has prioritised the welfare of farmers, completing pending projects, constructing new ones, and ensuring access to irrigation water and reliable electricity. These efforts have yielded positive results, with increased crop yields and improved living conditions for farmers.

Farmers, who participated in the dharnas, praised the policies implemented by the BRS government, acknowledging the significant improvements in their lives.