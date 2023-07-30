Telangana: Transgender dies after falling from moving train at Jangaon

According to local police, Badavat Anil alias Divya was on the second platform at the railway station when she fell from the train

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Jangaon: A transgender died after falling from a moving train at Raghunathapalli railway station in the district on Sunday. She was identified as Badavat Anil alias Divya (25) and was travelling from Secunderabad to Kazipet on the Satavahana Express.

According to local police, Divya was on the second platform at the railway station when she fell from the train. She was caught under the train and died on the spot. One Banotu Balu, who was travelling in the same train, informed Divya’s parents about her death. The police have registered a case and are investigating. It is said that Divya may have been trying to get off the train while it was still moving.