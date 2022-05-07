Woman killed, husband injured in accident on Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: A woman died on the spot while her husband was injured when the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a car at Abdullapurmet on the city outskirts on Saturday.

The couple was identified as G.Srinivas and G.Jayamma, residents of Anajpur in Abdullapurmet. According to the police, the husband and wife were on their way towards Bandiravirala when the mishap occurred.

When they reached Kavadipalli village, a car which was driven in a rash manner hit their bike from behind. They fell off the bike and while Jayamma died on the spot, Srinivas was shifted to a private hospital in Vanasthalipuram.

The Abdullapurmet police are investigating.

