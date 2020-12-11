Woman kills stepdaughters, commits suicide in Nalgonda

When the children did not return until late evening, Pradeep went to the house at Jubilee Hills only to find Prasanna Rani and his two daughters dead.

By | Published: 12:29 am

Nalgonda: Two children were killed by their stepmother, who then committed suicide after the incident at her house in Jubilee Hills on the outskirts of Nalgonda late on Thursday evening.

Ruchira (5) and Medha Sree (7) were strangulated by their stepmother Makala Prasanna Rani. Prasanna Rani then committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in the same room. The police suspect the incident may have taken place between 3 pm and 5 pm.

According to the police, Prasanna Rani was the first wife of Makala Pradeep. Pradeep works as a computer operator at ICDS in Yaddadi-Bhongir district. He got into a second marriage with Shanthamma about seven years ago. They have two daughters. Pradeep also has a son and daughter from first wife Prasanna Rani. Both Prasanna Rani and Shanthamma were outsourced employees of ICDS.

Prasanna Rani had befriended Santhamma and her two daughters for the last four months. Shanthamma, who lives at BTS area, sent her daughters to Prasanna Rani when she invited them to her house.

When the children did not return until late evening, Pradeep went to the house at Jubilee Hills only to find Prasanna Rani and his two daughters dead.

Nalgonda Town-I police registered a case. They suspect that Prasanna Rani might have resorted to the extreme step as her husband was spending more time with Shanthamma.

