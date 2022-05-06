Woman-led gang claiming to have ‘magical powers’ to multiply money busted

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:42 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A gang led by a woman, who claimed to have magical powers that could multiply money and cheated people, was arrested by the Meerpet police on Friday.

The six-member gang also used attention diversion tactics to fleece gullible of their money, police said, adding that Rs.1 lakh, chilli powder and other valuables together worth Rs.3.5 lakh were recovered from them.

The arrested persons were Chand Sultana (55) from Aghapura, Mohd Khan (50) from Bahadurpura, P.Vinod (35) from Chaderghat, M.Raju (46) from Goshamahal, D.Srinivas (48) from Jiyaguda and Shaik Imran (31) from Jahanuma.

According to the police, Sultana, who claimed to have magical powers to multiple money, cheated people to the tune of several lakhs with the help of her accomplices. On the pretext of performing rituals, she collected money from people and by diverting their attention, fled with the cash.

Recently, she cheated a man from Hasthinapuram to the tune of Rs.11 lakh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .