Woman murdered, body chopped into two in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The body of a woman was found chopped into two and stuffed into a water drum in her house at Subhash Nagar in Rahmath Nagar. Her husband is allegedly on the run after the incident.

The woman, Saroja, was living with her husband, Anil, both natives of Mahabubnagar district. According to the police, Anil had a love marriage with Saroja. Both often had arguments after which elders from both families intervened and worked out a compromise between them.

On Friday night, they are suspected to have argued, after which Anil allegedly bludgeoned her to death. He cut her body into two pieces and stuffed them into a small water drum before fleeing the spot and locking the door from outside, police suspect.

The incident came to light when Saroja’s relatives grew suspicious when both their mobile phones were switched off. They reached the couple’s house and forcibly opened it to find her body.

The Jubilee Hills police have booked a case and are investigating. Efforts are on to trace Anil.

