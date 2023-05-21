Woman murdered by lover for getting close to friend

Gopal, a painter from Parawada area, allegedly killed his lover due to jealousy as she got closer to a friend introduced by him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Visakhapatnam: A youngster allegedly killed his lover due to jealousy as she got closer to a friend introduced by him. The accused later surrendered before the police.

According to reports, Gopal, a painter from Parawada area in Anakapalle district, befriended a married woman Sravani, 28, some time ago. Sravani, who was separated from her husband, was living with Gopal since then. The latter introduced his friend Venkatesh to her recently and she was found in constant conversation with the new friend.

Gopal on Friday night took both of them on his two-wheeler to RK Beach in the city. While they were chatting, police asked them to vacate the place. Gopal then told Venkatesh that he would like to talk with Sravani alone and took her to a building under construction nearby. There they had a quarrel and Gopal allegedly strangulated her to death.

Gopal returned and told Venkatesh he would come back soon but went straight to Gajuwaka police station and surrendered.