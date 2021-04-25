Woman brutally killed by husband in Ranga Reddy

The victim A. Swaroopa (33) was married to A. Mahender (35) of Dasarapally village in Kandukur mandal 15 years ago.

By | Published: 12:42 pm

Hyderabad: A woman was brutally killed by her husband over family issues at Kandukur in Ranga Reddy district on Saturday night.

The victim A. Swaroopa (33) was married to A. Mahender (35) of Dasarapally village in Kandukur mandal 15 years ago. The couple have two children aged 13 years and 10 years.

“On Saturday night, Mahender came home in an inebriated condition and attacked Swaroopa with an axe. Later he locked the children and his injured wife in the house and fled,” said K Krishnam Raju, Inspector Kandukur police station.

On hearing the cries of the children the neighbors rushed to the house and opened the door. Noticing the victim lying in a pool of blood the locals informed the police.

The Kandukur police shifted the woman to Osmania General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A case was registered by the police and efforts started to nab Mahender.

The relatives of the woman told the police that Mahender was addicted to liquor and often picked up quarrel with his wife over small family issues and beat her. Elders of both the families had counselled him to mend his ways but he did not change, they told police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .