Woman murders lover for cheating in Andhra Pradesh

A woman went to the house of her lover at midnight and killed him with a vegetable cutter, allegedly for cheating in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Representational image.

Rajahmundry: A woman went to the house of her lover at midnight and killed him with a vegetable cutter, allegedly for cheating.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Tirumalapalem village of Gokavaram mandal in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Ommi Nagaseshu, 26, a daily wages earner, fell in love with a girl student Kurla Debora of Chilakaveedhi in Rampachodavaram mandal four years ago while she was studying here. The love affair continued but last year, family members of Nagaseshu got him married to another girl which he did not disclose to Debora.

Debora, who learnt about this only recently, constantly quarrelled with him over this. On Wednesday night, she went with a friend, Sivannarayana, to Nagaseshu’s house, woke him up to pick up yet another row and in a fit of rage, she attacked Nagaseshu with a vegetable cutter while Sivannarayana beat him with a stick.

Hearing Nagaseshu’s shouts, the neighbours rushed to his house only to find him in a pool of blood. He was rushed in an ambulance to Rampachodavaram government hospital but he died on the way. Police are investigating.