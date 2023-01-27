| Woman Orders Sanitary Pads From Swiggy Instamart Gets Cookies Along With It

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:57 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Hyderabad: Chocolates are immense mood-lifters, especially when you are on your period. In a heart-warming gesture, a bunch of chocolate cookies were delivered to a woman who ordered sanitary pads from Swiggy Instamart, making her day.

Pleasantly surprised after receiving the order, a user named Sameer took to Twitter to share about the same. Calling the gesture “thoughtful”, she tweeted, “I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, swiggy or the shopkeeper?”

I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, swiggy or the shopkeeper? — Sameera (@sameeracan) January 25, 2023

The post has received tons of reactions with netizens appreciating the sweet gesture. Swiggy Cares soon responded to her tweet and wrote, “We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera :)”

We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera 🙂 ^Ashwin — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) January 25, 2023

“Instamart supplies from its own dark stores. So definitely it’s part of SOP. You can thank swiggy for that (sic),” wrote a user. “No matter who, that’s a nice gesture!!! (sic)” said another.

They keep it on purpose for delighting the consumer and promoting the products. Got biscuits, chocolates, wafers multiple times with our orders. — Anupama Panchal 🙋‍♀️ (@anupamapanchal) January 26, 2023

Meanwhile the dude who is waiting for his chocolate cookies pic.twitter.com/q3dOsPnEGL — Nirant shah (@Nirantshah_94) January 25, 2023

It's lovely!

Most of the times I too get surprises from instamart orders🫶 — R2-D2 (@r2d2_24) January 26, 2023